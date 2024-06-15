Stree 2 and more upcoming movie sequels to look out for
| Jun 15, 2024
As we prepare for the release of Stree 2 on Independence day, here are some more sequels of movies to look forward to
Singham Again featuring stars like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone among other stars could also be released on Independence Day.
Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles is expected to release this Independence Day as well.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan in key roles is expected to release by the end of the year.
Welcome to the Jungle, the fourth movie in the Welcome series will have an ensemble cast and is expected to release around Christmas time.
War 2 the continuation of the action thriller series is set to star NTR jr with Hrithik Roshan reprising the role.
Tiger vs Pathaan is another much-awaited movies that will star Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the main roles.
Animal Park will star Ranbir Kapoor in a double role both as protagonist and as an antagonist.
Akshay Kumar’s fan-favourite movie series Hera Pheri is also expected to have its 3rd part in the works.
Don 3 is expected to continue without Shah Rukh Khan as Ranveer Singh takes his position as the protagonist.
