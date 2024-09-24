Stree 2 makes Rs 544 cr return on investment? Check Most-Profitable films list of 2024 so far

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2024

Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and others has become the Highest Grossing Hindi film of all time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is among the most profitable ventures as it made Rs 604.22 cr at the box office.

Its ROI is almost RS 544.22 cr as per Koimoi.com as Stree 2 is made on a budget of Rs 60 cr.

Another most profitable film of 2024 is Munjya as it made around Rs 108 cr at the box office.

It's ROI is Rs 78 cr as its budget was Rs 30 cr.

Kalki 2898 AD Hindi cost was around Rs 115 cr. The cost here means the price of the distribution rights.

The ROI of Kalki 2898 Hindi is around Rs 177.26 as it made Rs 295 cr at he box office.

The Hindi version of HanuMan is also on list as it made Rs 58 cr at the box office. Its cost was Rs 17 cr.

Shaitaan's overall budget was around Rs 65 cr and it made Rs 151 cr as Lifetime collection.

Article 370's cost was Rs 40 cr while it made Rs 84 cr at the box office. Its ROI is around Rs 44 cr.

