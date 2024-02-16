Tannu to Taani: Top 8 red flag girlfriends of Bollywood
Vridhi Soodhan
Feb 16, 2024
In Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt portrays Safeena, a determined yet aggressive young lady who occasionally loses her temper and behaves rashly.
In Raanjhana, Sonam Kapoor played the toxic character of Zoya, who persisted in treating Kundan unfairly and placing the blame on him even though she knew he had deep affections for her.
In Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Nushratt portrays Chiku, a girl who has been spoiled by her female friends and doesn't care about Gogo, a man who is in love with her.
Shanaya was poisonous in Student of the Year because she couldn't prioritize her life, and she blames her perplexity for everything.
In ZNMD, Kalki Koechlin portrays Natasha Arora. In the movie, Natasha was viewed by Kabir as an incredibly insecure girlfriend.
Rather of possessing strong morals, Tani or Anushka Sharma preferred to pursue attractive looks in the first half of Rab Ne Banadi Jodi.
In Hasee toh Phasee, Adah Sharma portrays Karishma Solanki. Karishma is a girlfriend who frequently makes threats to quit their relationship over anything and everything that aggravates her.
Kangana Ranaut played Tanuja Trivedi, often known as Tanu. Tanu was a domineering woman who treated her spouse like a sidekick in his own life.
