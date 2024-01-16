Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan and more South Indian movies who are a part of the prestigious Rs 100 crore club 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024

HanuMan starring Teja Sajja has become the audience's favourite choice of movie to watch in cinemas this festive season. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teja Sajja's movie has made Rs 100 crore worldwide. Let's meet other South movies that made Rs 100 crores before. Hanu Man.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2 made a total business of Rs 1791 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SS Rajamouli's RRR collected Rs 1256 crore worldwide. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali: The Beginning minted Rs 650 crore worldwide. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas starrer Saaho collected Rs 431 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun's Pushpa made a business of Rs 361 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun is also on the list. It did a business of Rs 262 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected Rs 243 crore worldwide. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya made a business of Rs 236 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sarileru Neekavvaru starring Mahesh Babu is at number 9 with a business of Rs 222 crore as per IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At number 10 is Ram Charan's Rangasthalam. It collected Rs 216 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Bollywood films with highest rewatch value on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

 

 Find Out More