Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan and more South Indian movies who are a part of the prestigious Rs 100 crore club
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024
HanuMan starring Teja Sajja has become the audience's favourite choice of movie to watch in cinemas this festive season.
Teja Sajja's movie has made Rs 100 crore worldwide. Let's meet other South movies that made Rs 100 crores before. Hanu Man.
Baahubali 2 made a total business of Rs 1791 crore.
SS Rajamouli's RRR collected Rs 1256 crore worldwide.
Baahubali: The Beginning minted Rs 650 crore worldwide.
Prabhas starrer Saaho collected Rs 431 crore.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa made a business of Rs 361 crore.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun is also on the list. It did a business of Rs 262 crore.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected Rs 243 crore worldwide.
Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya made a business of Rs 236 crore.
Sarileru Neekavvaru starring Mahesh Babu is at number 9 with a business of Rs 222 crore as per IMDb.
At number 10 is Ram Charan's Rangasthalam. It collected Rs 216 crore.
