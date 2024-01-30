Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and more Top 10 film names with the longest titles

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is an upcoming romantic movie starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. It will release on February 9.

Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon was quite an unconventional film with an eight-word title.

Ghar Mein Ho Sali To Pura Saal Diwali was a rom-com with an eight-word title only streaming to small-town screens.

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai? is a classic movie featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi.

Paap Ko Jalaa Kar Raakh Kar Doonga had many stars like Dharmendra, Govinda, actress Tanuja and more.

Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya was a musical movie starring Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala.

Andheri Raat Mein Diya Tere Haath Mein was a double-meaning comedy movie directed by Dada Kondke.

Tu Bal Bramhachari Main Hoon Kanya Kunwari was a C-grade romantic comedy with a lengthy title that failed at the box office.

Humein Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya Chupke Chupke, a romantic action drama that also didn’t do well at the Box Office.

Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara! was a sequence featuring Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Hey Ram Hamne Gandhi Ko Maar Diya was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's non-violence movements, the movie received a lot of positive reviews.

