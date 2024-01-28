Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and other Top 5 movies set to release in February 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024

January 2024 saw some notable releases from HanuMan to Fighter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next month is expected to be stacked with some big releases as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Starting the month with Section 108 which will be released on Feb 2, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be one of a kind romance movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Releasing on 9th February, it will be a human-robot romance movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Bollywood debut, releasing on February 16.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Political drama, Article 370, starring Yami Gautam will be released on February 23.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crakk-Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa! with Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi will be a sports drama releasing on February 23rd as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Other movies like Aakhiri Palayan Kab Tak and Mirg also releasing in February.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most-liked theatrical Malayalam films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More