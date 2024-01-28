Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and other Top 5 movies set to release in February 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
January 2024 saw some notable releases from HanuMan to Fighter.
Next month is expected to be stacked with some big releases as well.
Starting the month with Section 108 which will be released on Feb 2, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be one of a kind romance movie.
Releasing on 9th February, it will be a human-robot romance movie.
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Bollywood debut, releasing on February 16.
Political drama, Article 370, starring Yami Gautam will be released on February 23.
Crakk-Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa! with Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi will be a sports drama releasing on February 23rd as well.
Other movies like Aakhiri Palayan Kab Tak and Mirg also releasing in February.
