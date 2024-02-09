Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon movie trumps over Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon movie is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is a love story between a human and a robot. Kriti Sanon plays the robot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti looks stunning in the movie as a robot. Shahid Kapoor plays a normal Delhi guy who actually falls in love with a robot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The box office collection of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is being predicted online. As per reports, the film is set to open at decent numbers on day 1.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Ormax Media, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is likely to earn around Rs 5 on day 1.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the other hand, Sacnilk report claims Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer will make Rs 6 crore on day 1.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lal Salaam has also released in cinema halls. The movie stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth in key roles with Rajinikanth in an extended cameo appearance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk report, Lal Salaam is likely to make Rs 4 crore at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lal Salaam is a sports drama movie directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya seems to have taken a headstart over Lal Salaam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A rom-com is releasing in theatres after a while. Fans are more likely to watch the entertaining movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have already impressed fans with their crackling chemistry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Salaar in Hindi on OTT, Top 10 South Indian dubbed action movies to watch
Find Out More