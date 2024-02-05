Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya star Shahid Kapoor rejected these Top 9 movies

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024

As we lace up for the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, we take a look at some of the movies that Shahid Kapoor rejected.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor rejected the lead role in Raanjhanaa, later played by Dhanush in the intense romantic drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid turned down Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, leading to Imran Khan taking the role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He declined the YRF romantic drama movie, Shuddh Desi Romance and the role went to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A movie he regretted turning down would be Rang De Basanti which later featured Aamir Khan and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor rejected the gangster drama, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara and Imran Khan took on the role alongside Akshay Kumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The lead role in Rockstar was also passed by the star, leading to Ranbir Kapoor's breakthrough performance in the musical romantic drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The role opposite to Katrina Kaif was declined by Shahid Kapoor in Bang Bang, and Hrithik Roshan later took on the role in the successful action thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola had a fallout with the director of the movie but they soon collaborated for Haider.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Besharam was also a movie that he couldn’t be a part of but one he surely won’t regret.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 off-beat movies on Netflix that'll keep you hooked to the screens

 

 Find Out More