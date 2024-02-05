Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya star Shahid Kapoor rejected these Top 9 movies
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
As we lace up for the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, we take a look at some of the movies that Shahid Kapoor rejected.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor rejected the lead role in Raanjhanaa, later played by Dhanush in the intense romantic drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid turned down Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, leading to Imran Khan taking the role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He declined the YRF romantic drama movie, Shuddh Desi Romance and the role went to Sushant Singh Rajput.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A movie he regretted turning down would be Rang De Basanti which later featured Aamir Khan and others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor rejected the gangster drama, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara and Imran Khan took on the role alongside Akshay Kumar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The lead role in Rockstar was also passed by the star, leading to Ranbir Kapoor's breakthrough performance in the musical romantic drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The role opposite to Katrina Kaif was declined by Shahid Kapoor in Bang Bang, and Hrithik Roshan later took on the role in the successful action thriller.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola had a fallout with the director of the movie but they soon collaborated for Haider.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Besharam was also a movie that he couldn’t be a part of but one he surely won’t regret.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 off-beat movies on Netflix that'll keep you hooked to the screens
Find Out More