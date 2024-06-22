Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Top 10 highest-grossing films of South's superstar
Nishant
| Jun 22, 2024
As Thalapathy Vijay turns 50 years old on June 22nd, we take a look at his top-grossing movies.
Leo, his latest movie released in 2023 is also the highest-grossing making more than 550 crores at Box Office.
Bigil, released in 2019 has a worldwide gross of 321 crores at the Box Office.
Mersal, in which Vijay played three roles collected 267 crores at Box Office.
Sarkar was the fourth highest-grossing film of Vijay making 258 crores.
Master which saw Vijay play the role of an alcoholic professor made 230 crores.
Theri, which saw Vijay play the role of a father, made 168 crores at Box Office.
Thuppakki, another action flick of Vijay collected 137 crores.
Kaththi which starred Vijay in dual roles made 134 crores at the Box Office.
Bairavaa, the 2017 release grossed about 115 crores on the big screen.
Nanban, which was the remake of the famous Hindi movie 3 Idiots made 86 crores at Box Office.
Thanks For Reading!
