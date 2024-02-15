Thangalaan, Kanguva and more most awaited Tamil movies of 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
Thangalaan: Directed by Pa Ranjith, this historical drama stars Vikram and is set in the Kolar Gold Mines during the pre-independence era.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie, which is slated for release in 2024, examines the issues around land and ownership.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kanguva: It is a pan-Indian film directed by Siruthai Siva that stars Suriya in a legendary role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie, which will be available in 38 languages, is reportedly the most expensive Tamil movie of 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
G.O.A.T: Featuring a cast that includes Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhudheva, and other notable actors, G.O.A.T. is a highly anticipated film directed by Venkat Prabhu and starring Vijay.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans and the general public are looking forward to Vijay's flick, which is supposed to feature mass moments and his signature style.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith's sole film of the year, Vidaa Muyarchi, is directed by Magizh Thirumeni.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian 2: The much-delayed follow-up to Shankar's 1996 hit film "Indian," which starred Kamal Haasan as a nationalist vigilante.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 relationship lessons to learn from Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Find Out More