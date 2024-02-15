Thangalaan, Kanguva and more most awaited Tamil movies of 2024

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024

Thangalaan: Directed by Pa Ranjith, this historical drama stars Vikram and is set in the Kolar Gold Mines during the pre-independence era.

The movie, which is slated for release in 2024, examines the issues around land and ownership.

Kanguva: It is a pan-Indian film directed by Siruthai Siva that stars Suriya in a legendary role.

The movie, which will be available in 38 languages, is reportedly the most expensive Tamil movie of 2024.

G.O.A.T: Featuring a cast that includes Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhudheva, and other notable actors, G.O.A.T. is a highly anticipated film directed by Venkat Prabhu and starring Vijay.

Fans and the general public are looking forward to Vijay's flick, which is supposed to feature mass moments and his signature style.

Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith's sole film of the year, Vidaa Muyarchi, is directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Indian 2: The much-delayed follow-up to Shankar's 1996 hit film "Indian," which starred Kamal Haasan as a nationalist vigilante.

