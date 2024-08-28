The Buckingham Murders and more Top 8 interesting movies releasing in theatres in September 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan's intense detective thriller The Buckingham Murders is all set to release on September 13, 2024.

It is directed by Hansal Mehta and the trailer has already left fans quite intrigued.

Kangana Ranaut's political drama Emergency is releasing on September 6.

She plays the role of former PM Mrs Indira Gandhi in the film.

The Hindi version of Thangalan is coming to the theatres on September 6.

Thalapathy Vijay's action film The Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) is releasing on September 5.

Jr NTR's magnum opus Devara is releasing on September 27. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohanan starrer Yudhra is releasing on September 20. It is going to be high on stunts and action.

They Call Him OG starring Pawan Kalyan is expected to release on September 27.

Ronny starring Kiran Raj is going to hit the theatres on September 12. It is an action crime drama.

