The Buckingham Murders: Top 7 reasons why Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is a must watch

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2024

The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor Khan is releasing today, i.e., September 13 in theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film is produced by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ektaa Kapoor and is helmed by Hansal Mehta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here are top 7 reasons why The Buckingham Murders is a must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film is a gripping crime thriller that will keep you hooked throughout.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The plot of a murder surrounded by stories of revenge, LGBTQ issues, communal tensions and more is definitely thrilling to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hansal Mehta is a class A storyteller and The Buckingham Murders is a must watch to witness his brilliance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan as a grieving mother and a detective has put forth quite a nuanced performance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena as a tough cop is also something new to watch for her fans. The actress has done justice to the role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Buckingham Murders has received wide international acclaim with it receiving standing ovation at London Film Festival and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Two versions of the film are releasing, one is Hinglish and other is Hindi, thus it appeals to wide audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Educational qualifications of Malaika Arora and other family members will leave you surprised

 

 Find Out More