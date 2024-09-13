The Buckingham Murders: Top 7 reasons why Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is a must watch
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 13, 2024
The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor Khan is releasing today, i.e., September 13 in theatres.
The film is produced by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ektaa Kapoor and is helmed by Hansal Mehta.
Here are top 7 reasons why The Buckingham Murders is a must watch.
The film is a gripping crime thriller that will keep you hooked throughout.
The plot of a murder surrounded by stories of revenge, LGBTQ issues, communal tensions and more is definitely thrilling to watch.
Hansal Mehta is a class A storyteller and The Buckingham Murders is a must watch to witness his brilliance.
Kareena Kapoor Khan as a grieving mother and a detective has put forth quite a nuanced performance.
Kareena as a tough cop is also something new to watch for her fans. The actress has done justice to the role.
The Buckingham Murders has received wide international acclaim with it receiving standing ovation at London Film Festival and more.
Two versions of the film are releasing, one is Hinglish and other is Hindi, thus it appeals to wide audience.
