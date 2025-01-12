The Exorcist, Don't Click and more; top 10 horror movies that will give you nightmares
Bollywood StaffSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2025
Get ready to sleep with the lights on! These terrifying horror movies are guaranteed to haunt your dreams and leave you shivering in fear.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Exorcist- William Friedkin's supernatural horror film centres on a young girl who is demonically possessed and two Catholic priests who try to exorcise her to free her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Grudge- This horror film directed by Takashi Shimizu follows Karen who moves to Tokyo but encounters a supernatural spirit that possesses its victim, locks the person in a rage before killing them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Blair Witch Project- This is one of the most successful independent films and is about three students who hike into the Black Hills to shoot a documentary about a local myth known as the Blair Witch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Ring- Starring Naomi Watts, the film centers on a journalist who discovers a cursed videotape that causes its viewers to die seven days later.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Babadook- A young child named Sam has some unsettling dreams that lead him to believe that there is a monster in his house. Amelia, his single mother, is concerned about his unpredictable behaviour.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paranormal Activity- Directed by Oren Peli, the film focuses on a young couple that is haunted by the presence of supernatural activities inside their home. Following the events, they set up a camera to document it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Shining- The story centres on a recovering alcoholic and aspiring novelist who takes a job as winter caretaker for a haunted resort hotel with his wife and son.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Insidious- The first instalment in the Insidious franchise centres on a married couple who moves to a new house. However, their son mysteriously falls into a coma and paranormal events start to occur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hereditary- The plot revolves around a grieving family tormented by sinister occurrences after the death of their secretive grandmother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Don't Click- This film is about a high school student named Jung-mi, who watches a cursed video online. With the help of her boyfriend Joon-hyuk and her sister, she starts investigating the footage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Janhvi Kapoor-inspired fashion: Get Lohri ready with celeb-inspired Punjabi looks