The Goat Life and 8 other South Indian movies that are based on books and novels
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 14, 2024
Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life is a newly released movie which is based on the novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin.
Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy's historical novel, split into two parts.
Asuran is based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani exploring the dual nature of a man.
Soorarai Pottru is an adaptation of AR Gopinath's novel Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.
Naan Kadavul is based on the novel titled Yezhaam Ulagam by Jeyamohan.
The two-part movie Viduthalai is also based on the novel Thunaivan by Jeyamohan.
Paradesi is adapted from the novel of Paul Harris Daniel titled Red Tea.
Kuttram 23 is an adaptation of Enni Ettavathu Naal written by Rajesh Kumar.
Aalavandhan is a movie starring Kamal Haasan based on the novel Dhayam which was written by Kamal himself.
