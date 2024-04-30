The Goat Life and other best South Indian survival movies to watch

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2024

Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life follows an Indian migrant worker who goes to Saudi Arabia to earn money but ends up finding himself in grave conditions.

Aadujeevitham will reportedly be released on May 10th on Disney+ Hotstar.

Manjummel Boys is another Malayalam survival thriller that is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5th.

The movie follows a group of friends who go through a series of misadventures while on a vocation trip.

2018 revolves around the true incident of 2018 Kerala floods and how people came together to overcome the disaster.

Take Off revolves around Sameera who alongside her colleagues gets taken hostage by terrorists.

Helen is the story of a young nurse who doesn’t return from her work one day and the search for her after.

Miruthan on Zee5 follows Karthik who must race against time to help doctors find the antidote to the zombie outbreak.

