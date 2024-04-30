The Goat Life and other best South Indian survival movies to watch
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 30, 2024
Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life follows an Indian migrant worker who goes to Saudi Arabia to earn money but ends up finding himself in grave conditions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aadujeevitham will reportedly be released on May 10th on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manjummel Boys is another Malayalam survival thriller that is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5th.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie follows a group of friends who go through a series of misadventures while on a vocation trip.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
2018 revolves around the true incident of 2018 Kerala floods and how people came together to overcome the disaster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Take Off revolves around Sameera who alongside her colleagues gets taken hostage by terrorists.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Helen is the story of a young nurse who doesn’t return from her work one day and the search for her after.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Miruthan on Zee5 follows Karthik who must race against time to help doctors find the antidote to the zombie outbreak.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Idea of You and other English rom-coms to watch on Prime Video
Find Out More