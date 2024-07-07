The Goat Life and other South movies that are based on real events

The Goat Life is based on the true story of Najeeb, a Malali immigrant labourer who among many others was forced into slavery.

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is based on real events where Tamil Nadu police chase a notorious dacoit gang, inspired by the Bawaria criminal tribe.

Killing Veerappan chronicles Operation Veerappan, focusing on the mission to capture the infamous forest brigand.

Traffic revolves around a complex heart transplant incident in Chennai, highlighting interconnected lives amidst a road adventure setting.

Visaranai is an intense drama based on systemic corruption, derived from M. Chandrakumar’s real-life ordeal in Andhra Pradesh.

Vikrithi is a cautionary tale on social media fame, inspired by the real-life video incident involving a speech-impaired man in Kerala.

Aa Dinagalu explores Bangalore’s underworld and is based on the assassination of Kotwal Ramachandra.

Pada is based on the 1996 hostage crisis, reflecting on tribal rights and legislative flaws in Kerala.

