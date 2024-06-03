The Little Mermaid and 8 other worst live-action movies
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2024
DragonBall Evolution had a lot of potential but the movie strayed away from the original source.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Last Airbender, released in 2010 was severely deviated from the source material of the beloved Avatar series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Little Mermaid was released last year and received horrible reviews as the actors were said to have no expressions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 2019 Aladdin movie starring Will Smith failed to add anything new to the movie and failed to stand out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Beauty and the Beast was the live action of the classic animation which couldn’t impress the audience.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Flintstones couldn’t capture the charm and the humour from the original animated series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Tom and Jerry movie was the recreation of the iconic cartoon and was regarded as soulless.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Deathnote live adaption was criticized for its drastic changes to the story and characters which the fans didn’t like.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel was disliked for its lack of originality and bad humour.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kajal Aggarwal and 10 other top-earning South Indian actresses
Find Out More