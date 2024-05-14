The Lunchbox and 8 other Indian movies that won awards at Cannes
Neecha Nagar released in 1946 was Chetan Anand's classic won the Palm d'Or in 1946, exploring social divides in Indian society.
Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zameen earned the Prix Internationale at the 1953 festival.
Boot Polish was Prakash Arora's heart-wrenching tale, produced by Raj Kapoor, received special mention for child actress Naaz.
Pather Panchali is Satyajit Ray's masterpiece won the Palme d'Or for Best Human Document, marking the start of the Apu trilogy.
Mrinal Sen's powerful work, Kharij earned the Special Jury Prize, based on Ramapada Chowdhury's novel.
Salaam Bombay, a Mira Nair's crossover hit secured both the Camera d'Or and Audience Award.
Piravi was Shaji N. Karun's Malayalam film received a special mention in the Camera d'Or category, exploring rural-urban disparity.
Murali Nair's Marana Simhasanam, earned the Camera d'Or for depicting India's first electric chair execution.
Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox, starring Nimrat Kaur and Irrfan Khan, won the Grand Rail d'Or.
