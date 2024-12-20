The Martian to Life of Pi: 10 gripping survival thrillers that will keep you on the edge

John Krasinski's film will ensure you don't move or make any noise from start to end. After all, you have to survive the deadly creatures. Watch out for Emily Blunt's phenomenal performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's another riveting thriller that stars Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, and Laurie Holden.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nobody wants to get stuck in mountains, especially with enormous snow. Check out how our characters played by Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow, and others deal with the challenges.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Clint Eastwood's Sully, starring Tom Hanks, is a tribute to those who ensure we land safely amidst the trickiest turbulence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
David Fincher's Panic Room keeps you on the edge with a story set in a single set. The film will star Jodie Foster, Jared Leto, Forest Whitaker, and Kristen Stewart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Cho II-hyung, the South Korean Netflix film shows how one can save themselves once the zombies takeover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Ang Lee, Life of Pi was released in 2012 and captivates you with its story of survival amidst the ocean and the greens. It stars Suraj Sharma and Irrfan Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Platform shows the survival of the fittest in the best and most brutal way possible. The Spanish film on Netflix stars Ivan Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, and Antonia San Juan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film stars Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Baltasar Kormakur's Everest is based on a real-life tragedy at Mount Everest that will linger on your mind for a long time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Martian is a sci-fi thriller that was released in 2015 and stars Matt Damon, Jessica Chastian, and Kristen Wiig.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
