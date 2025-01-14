The Prestige to Searching; top mystery thriller films that will blow your mind
Yashshvi SrivastavaSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2025
Mystery thriller films keep you on the edge of your seat with the best kind of drama and suspense. Here are some top thrilling films suggestions that are worth watching.
Old: The 2021 released horror mystery talks about a couple that goes to a tropical resort with their children before their divorce but soon the happiness turns into a nightmare when they learn about the mysterious beach.
The Pale Blue Eye: The thriller film revolves around Augistus Landor, a veteran detective who sets out on the mission to solve multiple gruesome murders with the help of a young cadet.
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo: David Fincher-directed thriller crime film highlights the story of Mikael Blomkvist, a journalist who hires a computer hacker to solve the mystery of a woman, missing for forty years.
Death On The Nile: The story revolves around Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirots’s Egyptian vacation on the beautiful river Nile that turns into a nightmare.
Murder On The Orient Express: The 2017 released murder mystery surrounds Edward Ratchett, a passenger who is found dead on the Orient Express and the duty falls on detective Hercule Poirot to solve the murder case.
No Exit: The horror tale centres on a college student who gets stuck with a group of people at a mountain rest and things take a more creepy turn when she discovers hidden secrets.
The Prestige: This Christopher Nolan’s directed sci-fi thriller film follows two magician best friends who turn into enemies and are reluctant to sacrifice anything that will bring them fame.
Searching:The gripping tale focusses on David Kim who files a police complaint so as to find Margot, his daughter but things take a crazy turn when he checks her laptop.
Enola Holmes: The mystery adventure film revolves around Enola, a young girl who uses her detective skills to find her missing mother and outsmart her big brother Sherlock.
