The Proposal to You've Got Mail; TOP 10 rom-coms to watch on Valentine's Day
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 28, 2025
Get ready to cry, laugh and fall in love this Valentine’s 2025.
When Harry Met Sally follows two graduates who by fate are in a short term friendship. However, fate brings them together, they are forced to tell how they feel for each other.
Pretty Woman focuses on a rich entrepreneur who hires a prostitute to accompany him as he is new to the city. He falls for the prostitute and they try to fill each other's gap.
Forgetting Sarah Marshall is about Peter who had a break up with Sarah and decides to go on a vacation. However, he meets Sarah with her new boyfriend.
Sleepless in Seattle centers on a journalist who becomes enamored with a widowed architect, when the latter's son calls in to a talk radio program requesting a new partner for his grieving father.
La La Land projects on a struggling jazz pianist and an aspiring actress who meet and fall in love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles.
Groundhog Day is about Phil, a self centered weatherman who finds himself in a time loop on Groundhog Day.
10 Things I Hate About You centers on Cameron, a high school boy who cannot date Bianca, until her older sister Kat has a boyfriend. So, Cameron plays a trick to charm Kat.
You've Got Mail is about two people in an online romance who are unaware they are also business rivals.
While You Were Sleeping follows a ticket collector Lucy who is mistaken as a fiancee by Peter’s family. While Peter is in a coma, Lucy begins to fall in love with Peter’s brother.
The Proposal follows Margaret, an editor of a publishing firm, to avoid deportation, convinces her assistant Andrew to marry her. Things changed when she took a trip to Andrew’s hometown.
