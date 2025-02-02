The Rituals to The Medium; Top 10 folklore horror movies you should never watch alone
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 02, 2025
Horror films include folklore stories to make their content more deadly and fearful. Here’s a list of top folklore horror films you should not dare to watch alone.
November centers on a woman who lives in a medieval Estonian village.
The Curse of La Llorona centers on Anna whose own children are in danger.
Apostle revolves around Thomas Richardson who sets out on a dangerous mission.
The Wicker Man follows a sergeant who visits a small Scottish island.
Alucarda follows two teenage orphan girls who live in a catholic convent.
Lamb follows a childless couple who raise an unnatural newborn as their own.
The Wailing focuses on a police officer who wants to solve a mystery to save his own daughter.
Hagazussa follows a young cowboy who lives in the mountains.
The Medium centers on a family who believes one of them is controlled by a Goddess.
The Rituals revolve around four friends who go on a hiking trip.
