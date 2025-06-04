THIS regional movie is stealing all the sparkle from IPL, Bhool Chuk Maaf and Mission Impossible
Priyanshu Ranjan
| Jun 04, 2025
Normally, it has been a long-standing trend that big cricket matches affect the number of audience members attending movie premieres.
However, this movie has gathered so many viewers from all around the world that it's been stealing the limelight from the IPL 2025.
The Punjabi movie Saunkan Saunkne 2 has managed to earn Rs 16 crore within three days and an additional Rs 1.1 crore on Day 4.
The film was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore and has managed to earn a total of Rs 17 crore at the box office.
This Smeep Kang-directed film features actors like Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira.
What's shocking is that this regional film is competing with the likes of Mission: Impossible and Bhool Chuk Maaf and is still performing well.
For the unversed Bhool Chuk Maaf is a comedy film starring Rajkumar Rao and Wamiq Gabbi which was released on 23rd May.
This film is a sequel to the popular film Saunkan Saunkne, which was released in 2022.
The film follows the story of a guy who already has two wives, but trouble knocks on his door as his mother tries to get him married for a third time.
