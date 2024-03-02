Tiger Shroff’s Top 6 films with huge box office collections
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
Tiger Shroff turned 34 years old on 2nd March 2024, as the star celebrates his birthday, we take a look at some of his best works in the industry.
Making his debut almost a decade ago in 2014 with the movie Heropanti, he won the Best Debut of the Year award.
The movie made 77 crores in worldwide collection which was quite decent for a debut movie.
Tiger’s next big hit was Baaghi, releasing after 2 years the movie crossed the 100 crore line making 125 crores at the Box Office.
Baaghi’s success prompted the makers for a part 2, which performed even better collecting 254 crores worldwide.
Tiger was also part of the sequel of Student of the Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, the movie made a good 98 crores as well.
The biggest hit of his career came in 2019 alongside Hrithik Roshan in War, the movie made a staggering 475 crores at the Box Office.
Baaghi 3 was also released after which made a decent 137 crores at the Box Office as well.
The star will soon be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which will break even more records.
There are also reports of him being a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Singham Again releasing this year.
