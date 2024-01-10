Tom Cruise to Will Smith, highest paid film roles actors have done in the history of Hollywood

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024

To put Tom Cruise back in the shoes of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, about $100 million was spent.

Smith received $100 million for his performance in "Men in Black" back in 2012; at the time, this was reportedly the highest single movie deal ever.

According to reports, Keanu Reeves earned $250 million in total for The Matrix and its two sequels, or $83.3 million on average for each movie.

For portraying Tony Stark in what many deem to be one of the greatest action movies ever made, Downey walked away with a cool $75 million.

Sandra Bullock received a nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars in addition to her $70 million salary for her role as Dr. Ryan Stone in the film Gravity.

The cost to have Johnny Depp play the Mad Hatter in the Alice in Wonderland film, based on the classic Lewis Carroll novel, was $68 million.

For his charming portrayal of Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks won an Oscar for Best Actor and $60 million.

Adam Sandler reportedly inked a $250 million agreement with Netflix in 2014 to produce four movies, which was probably his greatest salary to date.

In 1989, Nicholson received $50 million for his role in Batman.

According to estimates, Johnny Depp was paid $55 million for bringing Jack Sparrow back to life for the fourth time.

