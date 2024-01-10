Tom Cruise to Will Smith, highest paid film roles actors have done in the history of Hollywood
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
To put Tom Cruise back in the shoes of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, about $100 million was spent.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Smith received $100 million for his performance in "Men in Black" back in 2012; at the time, this was reportedly the highest single movie deal ever.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, Keanu Reeves earned $250 million in total for The Matrix and its two sequels, or $83.3 million on average for each movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For portraying Tony Stark in what many deem to be one of the greatest action movies ever made, Downey walked away with a cool $75 million.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandra Bullock received a nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars in addition to her $70 million salary for her role as Dr. Ryan Stone in the film Gravity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The cost to have Johnny Depp play the Mad Hatter in the Alice in Wonderland film, based on the classic Lewis Carroll novel, was $68 million.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For his charming portrayal of Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks won an Oscar for Best Actor and $60 million.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adam Sandler reportedly inked a $250 million agreement with Netflix in 2014 to produce four movies, which was probably his greatest salary to date.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 1989, Nicholson received $50 million for his role in Batman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to estimates, Johnny Depp was paid $55 million for bringing Jack Sparrow back to life for the fourth time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Chuck Maldives, here are Top 10 alternatives for a Bollywood style vacation
Find Out More