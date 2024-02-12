Top 10 actors who aced the role of a villain in movies and web series
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
Veteran actor Amjad Khan portrayed one of the best performances as a villain with his role of Gabbar Singh in Sholay.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From Mogambo in Mr. India to Thakur Durjan Singh in DDLJ, Amrish Puri’s powerful voice and imposing presence left a lasting impact.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pran was a very versatile actor who played both heroes and villains, but his roles in Zanjeer and Madhumati solidified his villainous image.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With his menacing eyes and sinister smile, Danny Denzongpa excelled in negative roles like Kaali in Agnipath.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupam Shyam, portrayed a range of complex, from Duryodhana in Mahabharat to Thakuraj in Lagaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt’s villain roles are one of his biggest highlights, from Kancha Cheena in Agneepath to Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shines in complex anti-heroes like Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games and Raman Raghavan in Raman Raghav 2.0.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shakti Kapoor well known for his portrayal of despicable and villainous characters including his roles in Andaz Apna Apna and Raja Babu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gulshan Grover, also nicknamed the Bad Man of Bollywood. He has portrayed a wide range of villainous roles in Hindi cinema like Sadak and Ram Lakhan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood Actors who started as support actors and became superstars
Find Out More