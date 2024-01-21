Top 10 avant-garde movies that pushed the boundaries of cinema
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Wax is a 1993 experimental film with a beekeeper claiming communication with the dead through a crystal planted by his bees.
Eraserhead is a David Lynch's 1977 surreal exploration of fears and anxieties in dreams, featuring bizarre scenes.
The Color of Pomegranates is a 1969 Armenian film emphasizing emotion over narrative through abstract imagery.
Blue Velvet is Lynch's 1986 film uncovering a criminal conspiracy in urban society, receiving mixed reviews.
Last Year At Marienbad is a 1961 French-Italian film exploring unreliable memory within the Left Bank arthouse movement.
Discreet Charm, a 1972 surrealist film critiquing oligarchic society by portraying upper-class individuals facing bizarre interruptions during meals.
Meshes of the Afternoon is Maya Deren's 1943 experimental short film delving into the distorted nature of dreams including innovative camerawork.
Mirror by Andrei Tarkovsky is a deeply personal 1930s-40s Soviet Union chronicle with rich narrative and unparalleled cinematography.
Soy Cuba is a 1964 Cuban-Soviet propaganda film glorifying the Cuban revolution.
La Jetée, a well-known French Left Bank film from the 1960s that uses still images to tell a complex sci-fi narrative involving time travel.
