Top 10 bad Bollywood movies with chartbuster music
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 01, 2024
Saawariya is known for its great musical album but is considered a bad movie overall.
Aashiqui 2 had a great musical album that carried the movie despite the bad plot.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil suffered from a generic love triangle plot but the music made the movie standout.
Hamari Adhuri Kahani had an emotional soundtrack loved by the fans but it couldn’t make up how bad the movie was.
Anjaana Anjaani is well known for its impressive music but categorized as a bad Bollywood movie.
Brahmastra was one of the most expensive Bollywood movies and had huge potential but unfortunately, only the music album delivered.
Despite its grandeur and music, Kalank is considered a disappointment in terms of quality.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was a recent release that couldn’t perform too well but was backed up with a great musical album.
Roy had a strong musical album but the story of the movie failed to deliver.
Tashan features a great musical album but is still widely regarded as a bad Bollywood movie.
