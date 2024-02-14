Top 10 best female villains in movies who stole the show
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024
Tabu impresses as a cold-hearted murderer in Andhadhun blending dark humor and ruthless villainy.
Simi Garewal's sinister portrayal as Kamini, a plotting wife, in Karz was bone-chilling.
Supriya Pathak in Ram-Leela played the role with intense determination adding depth to the narrative.
Shabana Azmi's mysterious Makdee left a lasting impact with venomous words and laughter.
Konkona Sensharma in Ek Thi Daayan blended witchcraft with cruelty.
Urmila Matondkar as unhinged Ria who spirals into obsession in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.
Juhi Chawla's portrayal of Sumitra Devi, a sweet yet ruthless politician in Gulaab Gang.
Priyanka Chopra's portrayal of Sonia in Aitraaz as bold and apologetic was iconic.
Kangana Ranaut as Kaya in Krrish 3 was special with her transformation from victim to villain.
Taapsee Pannu as Naina Sethi in Badla added layers of deceit and manipulation in the psychological thriller.
