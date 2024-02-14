Top 10 best female villains in movies who stole the show

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024

Tabu impresses as a cold-hearted murderer in Andhadhun blending dark humor and ruthless villainy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simi Garewal's sinister portrayal as Kamini, a plotting wife, in Karz was bone-chilling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Supriya Pathak in Ram-Leela played the role with intense determination adding depth to the narrative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shabana Azmi's mysterious Makdee left a lasting impact with venomous words and laughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Konkona Sensharma in Ek Thi Daayan blended witchcraft with cruelty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urmila Matondkar as unhinged Ria who spirals into obsession in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Juhi Chawla's portrayal of Sumitra Devi, a sweet yet ruthless politician in Gulaab Gang.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra's portrayal of Sonia in Aitraaz as bold and apologetic was iconic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut as Kaya in Krrish 3 was special with her transformation from victim to villain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu as Naina Sethi in Badla added layers of deceit and manipulation in the psychological thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood celebs who worked odd jobs before becoming actors

 

 Find Out More