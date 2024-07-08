Top 10 best rain songs to enjoy monsoon Bollywood style

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2024

From Aashiqui 2 comes Tum Hi Ho: A passionate love ballad that becomes even more intense when it pours.

Sooryavanshi's Tip Tip Barsa Pani is a seductive and well-known rain song that embodies the essence of the monsoon season.

A joyful song from Lagaan called Ghana Ghanan rejoices on the arrival of rain, which offers comfort and hope.

B Praak's Baarish Ki Jaaye: An incredibly moving and sentimental song that perfectly captures the vibe of the monsoon.

Half Girlfriend's Mausam Ki Baarish is a modern love song that perfectly captures the vibe of the monsoon.

From Guru, Barso Re Megha: A colorful celebration of rain that evokes the delight of the monsoon season.

Iktara by Wake Up Sid is a mellow, reflective song that goes nicely with the peaceful feeling of rain.

Rainy-day-appropriate poetry and atmosphere can be found in Chameli's Bhaage Re Mann.

Jackpot's Kabhi Jo Badal Barse is a contemporary love song that masterfully evokes the sensation of being in love while it's raining.

Rajneeti's Bheegi Si Bhaagi Si is a mellow, soulful song that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of a romantic rainy day.

