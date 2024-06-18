Top 10 best South Indian biopic movies to get inspired by

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2024

George Reddy is a Telugu biopic about a student leader, boxer, and gold medalist whose death sparked a political movement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Take Off, a Malayalam film based on the true story of 46 Indian nurses kidnapped in Iraq in 2014.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalaivi focuses on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, the iconic actress turned politician, detailing her rise in Tamil cinema and her political journey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Visaranai is a South Indian movie based on a real-life incident of police brutality against innocent laborers, based on the stroy of M. Chandrakumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yatra is a Telugu biopic of former chief minister; Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy based around his Padyatra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celluloid chronicles the life of J.C. Daniel, regarded as the father of Malayalam cinema, and his struggles in making the first Malayalam feature film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shakuntala Devi is based on Indian mathematician Shakuntala Devi who was also known as a human computer, showcasing her life journey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soorarai Pottru inspired by the life of Captain G.R. Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan, it portrays his journey to make air travel affordable for all Indians.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Theevandi is a story about a young man's battle with smoking addiction, inspired by real-life incidents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 overrated films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

 

 Find Out More