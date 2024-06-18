Top 10 best South Indian biopic movies to get inspired by
Nishant
| Jun 18, 2024
George Reddy is a Telugu biopic about a student leader, boxer, and gold medalist whose death sparked a political movement.
Take Off, a Malayalam film based on the true story of 46 Indian nurses kidnapped in Iraq in 2014.
Thalaivi focuses on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, the iconic actress turned politician, detailing her rise in Tamil cinema and her political journey.
Visaranai is a South Indian movie based on a real-life incident of police brutality against innocent laborers, based on the stroy of M. Chandrakumar.
Yatra is a Telugu biopic of former chief minister; Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy based around his Padyatra.
Celluloid chronicles the life of J.C. Daniel, regarded as the father of Malayalam cinema, and his struggles in making the first Malayalam feature film.
Shakuntala Devi is based on Indian mathematician Shakuntala Devi who was also known as a human computer, showcasing her life journey.
Soorarai Pottru inspired by the life of Captain G.R. Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan, it portrays his journey to make air travel affordable for all Indians.
Theevandi is a story about a young man's battle with smoking addiction, inspired by real-life incidents.
