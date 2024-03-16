Top 10 best South Indian movie sequels of all time
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
K.G.F. Chapter 2 was an immensely popular sequel of K.G.F.: Chapter 1, continuing the story of Rocky's rise to power.
Drishyam 2, the sequel to the critically acclaimed thriller Drishyam, continuing the story afterwards.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, is a sequel to the epic fantasy film Baahubali: The Beginning.
The original Tamil Singam series has continued with two sequels to the franchise, Singam 2 and 3.
Allu Arjun’s Arya 2 was a sequel to the romantic drama Arya exploring the action-filled adventures of Arya.
Horror comedy series, Kanchana has also continued with two sequels Kanchana 2 and 3.
Karthikeya 2 is the continuation of Karthikeya, a mystery action movie continuing the adventures of Dr. Karthikeya.
Telugu thriller, HIT: The Second Case is a murder investigation standalone movie but a continuation of the HIT franchise.
There are more upcoming movie sequels that are much-awaited, like Pushpa 2, Indian 2, KGF 3, Viduthalai 2 and many more.
