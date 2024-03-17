Top 10 best trilogies on OTT that you can finish watching in a day
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
Spider-Man Trilogy following Peter Parker's evolution into Spider-Man, blending action, romance, and character-driven storytelling.
Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy redefines the superhero genre with its iconic performances, notably Heath Ledger's Joker.
The Godfather Trilogy is a classic crime epic trilogy exploring the Corleone family's rise and fall in the mafia world.
Peter Jackson's epic fantasy, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy immerses viewers in the rich world of Middle-Earth
Star Wars Original Trilogy was George Lucas' space opera which revolutionized cinema with blending groundbreaking effects.
The Before Trilogy is a romantic saga capturing the evolving relationship between Jesse and Celine.
Planet of the Apes Trilogy, a visually stunning trilogy focusing on the rise and conflict of genetically enhanced apes against humans.
Ocean's Trilogy is a series of stylish heist films featuring elaborate schemes and plenty of twists and turns.
Vengeance Trilogy is a series of South Korean films delving into themes of revenge with unique storytelling.
How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy is an animated saga depicting the bond between a Viking boy and a dragon, exploring themes of friendship and sacrifice.
