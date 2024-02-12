Top 10 big budget flops of Bollywood
Nishant
Feb 12, 2024
Tubelight features Salman Khan stars as Laxman, a mentally challenged boy, but the film failed to capture the magic of its source material.
Guzaarish, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, the film tells the story of a quadriplegic magician seeking euthanasia but suffers from a clumsy narrative.
Akshay Kumar stars in Joker, a bizarre science fiction adventure that failed to impress audiences.
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara was a disappointing sequel to the popular gangster drama, lacking in casting and character development.
Despite featuring a star-studded cast of Bombay Velvet, the film bombed at the box office due to its bad script and acting.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos, an adventure comedy with a whimsical vibe fell short due to a half-baked story and pacing issues.
Despite the charm of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, Jab Harry Met Sejal had a boring tone to it.
Aiyaary was a spy thriller by Neeraj Pandey lacking depth and emotion, despite a strong cast.
Himmatwala was a big time failed attempt to revive an 80s classic, suffering from muddled execution and lack of chemistry.
Despite its grand setting and ensemble cast, Kalank failed to juggle multiple storylines and lacks emotional depth.
