Top 10 big budget flops of Bollywood

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024

Tubelight features Salman Khan stars as Laxman, a mentally challenged boy, but the film failed to capture the magic of its source material.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guzaarish, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, the film tells the story of a quadriplegic magician seeking euthanasia but suffers from a clumsy narrative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar stars in Joker, a bizarre science fiction adventure that failed to impress audiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara was a disappointing sequel to the popular gangster drama, lacking in casting and character development.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Despite featuring a star-studded cast of Bombay Velvet, the film bombed at the box office due to its bad script and acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos, an adventure comedy with a whimsical vibe fell short due to a half-baked story and pacing issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Despite the charm of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, Jab Harry Met Sejal had a boring tone to it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aiyaary was a spy thriller by Neeraj Pandey lacking depth and emotion, despite a strong cast.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Himmatwala was a big time failed attempt to revive an 80s classic, suffering from muddled execution and lack of chemistry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Despite its grand setting and ensemble cast, Kalank failed to juggle multiple storylines and lacks emotional depth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Valentine’s Day 2024: Top 7 Bollywood wives who got expensive gifts from their husbands

 

 Find Out More