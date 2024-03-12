Top 10 biggest box office openings in the history of Bollywood
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had the highest opening ever in the movie industry with a collection of ₹65.5 crores.
In second place is another SRK movie Pathaan which was also released last year and had an opening of ₹55 crores.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal also made about the same as Pathaan with an opening day collection of net ₹54.75 crores.
KGF Chapter 2 was highly anticipated after the first part and was able to make ₹53.95 crores.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff collaborated for War which ended up being hit making ₹51.6 crores on the opening day.
Thugs Of Hindostan despite having a strong start with ₹50.75 crores on the first day flopped due to bad reviews.
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 was released last year and made ₹43 crores on the opening day.
Happy New Year marks another entry of SRK in the list as it made ₹42.62 crores on its first day.
Bharat opened with ₹42.3 crores at the Box Office and had a decent performance overall.
As Baahubali left the audience on a cliffhanger, it enabled Baahubali 2 to make a grand opening of ₹41 crores.
