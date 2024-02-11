Top 10 Bollywood actors and their favourite movies

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024

Hrithik Roshan’s favourite movie is The Notebook, but Titanic and Devdas also hold a special place for him.

Parineeti Chopra’s favourite movie is Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Arjun Kapoor’s Bollywood favourite is also DDLJ while he enjoys Dunkirk and Bladerunner too.

Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya star Kriti Sanon has a few favourite movies including, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Andaz Apna Apna.

Ayushmann Khurrana chose DDLJ and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as his favourites.

The Twilight movie series is the favourite of Tapsee Pannu.

Rajkummar Rao’s favourite is also Dulhania Le Jayenge but he’s also fan of Falling in Love.

Ranbir Kapoor’s favourite movie is, It's A Wonderful Life.

Aamir Khan’s favourites include Teesri Manzil, Pyaasa, The Last Crusade and Forest Gump.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan loves The Godfather, Gone with the Wind, Kaagaz Ke Phool.

