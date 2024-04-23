Top 10 Bollywood actors who played the most unconventional roles in movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of a sex worker in the movie Chameli, a role many actors hesitate to play.

Priyanka Chopra played the role of an autistic woman on the screen in the movie Barfi!

Alia Bhatt gave standout performances in both Highway and Gangubai Kathiawadi while playing unconventional roles.

Amitabh Bachchan pulled off the unbelievable and played the role of a 12-year-old suffering form progeria in the movie Paa.

Vidya Balan broke the stereotypes with her performance in The Dirty Picture, receiving a lot of critical acclaim for the same.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to go for the role of a lonely housewife in the movie Raincoat.

Riteish Deshmukh impressed the audience when he played the role of the a psychopath killer in the movie Ek Villain.

Anushka Sharma was seen playing the role of a desperate woman willing to go any point to survive in the movie NH10.

The movie Haddi, a crime thriller saw Nawazuddin Siddiqui take up the role of a transgender woman.

Ayushmann Khurrana has taken up a lot of unconventional roles from a man balding to playing a woman on screen, and also a gay lover.

