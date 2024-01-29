Top 10 Bollywood adaptations and remakes that flopped

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024

Players were inspired by The Italian Job but lacked the same charm and finesse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action Replay tried to adapt Back to the Future and its time travel elements which didn't translate the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bruce Almighty's humour faltered in the Desi adaptation of God Tussi Great Ho as Salman Khan's performance panned.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaandaar was adapted from a Telugu hit but the lavish wedding drama couldn’t recreate it just as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Himmatwala lost the magic of the Telugu classic as the outdated story and melodrama did not connect.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aag took its inspiration from Telugu's Okkadu as the action and revenge plot failed to translate

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaante was a rip-off of Reservoir Dogs and lacked originality and even Sanjay Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan couldn't save it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Man on Fire remake Ek Ajnabee had little to no Indian context leaving the audience unimpressed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Sassy Girl's Korean humour got lost in translation in Ugly Aur Pagli.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili which was a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie with the name Helen wasn’t successful either.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 techniques to indirectly flirt with your crush and make them blush

 

 Find Out More