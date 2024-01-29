Top 10 Bollywood adaptations and remakes that flopped
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024
Players were inspired by The Italian Job but lacked the same charm and finesse.
Action Replay tried to adapt Back to the Future and its time travel elements which didn't translate the same.
Bruce Almighty's humour faltered in the Desi adaptation of God Tussi Great Ho as Salman Khan's performance panned.
Shaandaar was adapted from a Telugu hit but the lavish wedding drama couldn’t recreate it just as well.
Himmatwala lost the magic of the Telugu classic as the outdated story and melodrama did not connect.
Aag took its inspiration from Telugu's Okkadu as the action and revenge plot failed to translate
Kaante was a rip-off of Reservoir Dogs and lacked originality and even Sanjay Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan couldn't save it.
Man on Fire remake Ek Ajnabee had little to no Indian context leaving the audience unimpressed.
My Sassy Girl's Korean humour got lost in translation in Ugly Aur Pagli.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili which was a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie with the name Helen wasn’t successful either.
