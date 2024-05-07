Top 10 Bollywood and Hollywood movies about mental illness

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2024

My Name is Khan portrays Rizwan Khan, a Muslim man with Asperger syndrome, who embarks on a cross-country journey.

Joker is the story of Arthur Fleck, a struggling comedian with a mental illness, faces societal neglect.

Dear Zindagi is the story of Kaira suffering from insomnia and decides to get help from a psychologist.

Silver Linings Playbook is the story of a man released from a mental health facility and struggling with bipolar disorder.

Barfi! is a complex love story of mute man played by Ranbir Kapoor who falls in love with an autistic girl.

15 Park Avenue is a psychological thriller follows a wealthy socialite who becomes increasingly paranoid and suspicious of her new tenants.

A Beautiful Mind is a biographical drama portraying John Nash, a brilliant mathematician who grapples with schizophrenia.

Black Swan is a psychological thriller focusing on Nina, a ballerina driven to near madness by the pressure to achieve perfection.

Melancholia follows Claire who grapples with severe clinical depression as the world faces a potential apocalyptic event.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a coming-of-age story of Charlie, a shy freshman navigating high school complexities.

