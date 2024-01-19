Top 10 Bollywood blockbusters that are actually COPIED from South Indian films
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
Vikram Vedha is a faithful remake of the Tamil neo-noir thriller of the same name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mili, a survival thriller is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Singh was the controversial remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Son of Sardaar is based on the Telugu film Maryada Ramanna.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saathiya was a romantic drama inspired by the Tamil film Kaalai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghajini was also a direct remake of the Tamil film of the same name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam was a Malayalam thriller that was remade with minimal changes in Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singham is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name retaining the core story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa was inspired by the old Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ready was also based on the Telugu film Ready.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most watched Hindi web series on OTT that you should watch now
Find Out More