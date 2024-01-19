Top 10 Bollywood blockbusters that are actually COPIED from South Indian films

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024

Vikram Vedha is a faithful remake of the Tamil neo-noir thriller of the same name.

Mili, a survival thriller is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

Kabir Singh was the controversial remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Son of Sardaar is based on the Telugu film Maryada Ramanna.

Saathiya was a romantic drama inspired by the Tamil film Kaalai.

Ghajini was also a direct remake of the Tamil film of the same name.

Drishyam was a Malayalam thriller that was remade with minimal changes in Bollywood.

Singham is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name retaining the core story.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was inspired by the old Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

Ready was also based on the Telugu film Ready.

