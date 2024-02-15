Top 10 Bollywood characters who deserve their own spin off films
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
Saba from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has so many thoughts and words that she needs a separate film.
Jug from Dear Zindagi is such a lovable character who can become the main hero of his own film.
Alia Bhatt's character in Udta Punjab is a lost girl with big dreams. She can make her dreams come true, only if given a chance.
Anushka Sharma in Dil Dhadakne Do was fearless and can showcase her story beautifully.
Dimple Kapadia played Tara in Dil Chahta Hai who is a divorced mother with many struggles.
Deepak, aka, Pappi from Tannu weds Mannu can grab the limelight to himself in just a minute.
The way Circuit supported Munna in Munna Bhai MBBS, he should be the central hero of his own film.
Nobody knows what Chandramukhi went through after Devdas left her. Therefore, her story needs to be heard.
MC Sher from Gully Boy has an ambitious approach towards life which can be put to screen in a fantastic way.
Pritam or Rajkumar Rao in Bareilly Ki Barfi switched his character so well that he can be the lead of his own picture.
