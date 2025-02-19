TOP 10 Bollywood cult films that redefine love

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2025

Film Tamaasha (2015) explores self identity breaking societal expectations.

Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar beautifully revolves around the idea of incomplete love stories.

DDLJ (1995) centres modern love story and traditional values.

October (2018) explores love that is not about big gesture but selfless devotion.

Maine Pyar Kiya centres friendship as a journey to love.

Mughal-e-Azam is about historical romance.

Veer-Zaara (2004) is a cross border love story.

Jab We Met gives a theme of self-discovery through love.

Barfi shows love in the purest form through unique relationship.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a film about same-sex love.

