TOP 10 Bollywood cult films that redefine love
Shivi Paswan
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 19, 2025
Film Tamaasha (2015) explores self identity breaking societal expectations.
Bollywoodlife.com
Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar beautifully revolves around the idea of incomplete love stories.
Bollywoodlife.com
DDLJ (1995) centres modern love story and traditional values.
Bollywoodlife.com
October (2018) explores love that is not about big gesture but selfless devotion.
Bollywoodlife.com
Maine Pyar Kiya centres friendship as a journey to love.
Bollywoodlife.com
Mughal-e-Azam is about historical romance.
Bollywoodlife.com
Veer-Zaara (2004) is a cross border love story.
Bollywoodlife.com
Jab We Met gives a theme of self-discovery through love.
Bollywoodlife.com
Barfi shows love in the purest form through unique relationship.
Bollywoodlife.com
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a film about same-sex love.
Bollywoodlife.com
