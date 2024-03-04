Top 10 Bollywood directors with most hit movies

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024

David Dhawan is the director with the most hit movies, with a staggering 16 hits to his name, known for classic late 90’s comedy movies.

Rohit Shetty comes second with 10 hits, he is well known for his action movies, particularly the Singham series and more.

Raj Kanwar had 7 hits to his name. He was well known for his family dramas and romantic films like Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has 6 hits to his name. His visually stunning and often controversial films are always in the news.

Comedy expert, Anees Bazmee with 6 hits often remakes of South Indian films. Some of his popular films include Welcome and Ready.

Priyadarshan with 6 hits is a director well known for his evergreen comedy movies like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and Dhol.

Rajkumar Hirani with 5 hits is known for his socially relevant and critically acclaimed films like PK, 3 Idiots, and more.

Rakesh Roshan is well known for his Krrish superhero franchise and other action films. He has 5 hits to his name.

Sooraj Barjatya, also with 4hits is known for his family dramas like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!? and Maine Pyar Kiya.

One of the most famous Bollywood directors, Karan Johar’s dramas are loved by the Indian audience, the director has 4 hits as well.

