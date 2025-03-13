TOP 10 Bollywood film to watch this Holi
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 13, 2025
The film Bhagban beautifully portrays a memorable holi song "holi khele Raghuveera".
Jolly LLB 2 is a popular sequel with a memorable holi celebration.
Mohabbatein a classic romantic film features a fun holi scene.
Silsila features a iconic song Rang Barse Bheege Chunar wali.
Padmavat iconic holi sequence set to song Ghoomar.
Toilet Ek Prem Katha showcases vibrant 'Lathmar Holi' of Mathura.
Ram Leela's iconic holi scene shows Ranveer and Deepika chemistry.
Sholay presents timeless song 'Holi Ke Din Dil Mil Jate Hai'.
Badrinath ki Dulhania shows a refreshing holi sequence.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani celebrate love, friendship and lively holi sequence.
