Top 10 Bollywood films that gave us new traveling destinations
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 24, 2024
The romanticism of Switzerland's magnificent scenery was portrayed by DDLJ.
Jodha Akbar took the audience to the opulent Rajasthani palaces.
Wake Up Sid transported viewers to Mumbai's busy streets and colorful culture.
New York City's hopes and drama were exhibited by Kal Ho Na Ho.
Rani was taken on a solitary exploration of Paris's charming streets in Queen.
With its glitzy setting against Dubai's shimmering skyline, Happy New Year sparkled when it was released.
Piku captured the essence and character of Kolkata with such affection.
The spirit of London's busy streets and well-known sites have been captured in Namastey London.
Mumbai's slums' unadulterated vitality and hardships were captured in Gully Boy.
Anjaana Anjaani took viewers on a memorable trip through New York City's streets with its characters.
