Top 10 Bollywood films that should NOT have sequels
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
Many were amused by Rohit Shetty's film because of its bizarre yet endearing comedy. But the plots of the films have grown stupid and repetitive.
Race 3, starring Salman Khan, let fans down despite taking in approximately ₹276 crores globally from its mediocre plot.
Following the public's rejection of Baaghi sequels, fans are hoping Tiger Shroff and the film's creators will stop making such dull movies.
People hope Karan Johar won't make another stupid sequel that torments viewers after Student of the Year 2 failed to impress them.
Due to the second part's failure, most people are currently not in the mood for a third Love Aaj Kal sequence.
The Tiger Series, once a lucrative franchise, is becoming less appealing because of its cliche storylines and action scenes.
Due to the series' deteriorating quality, the majority of people firmly feel that Dabangg doesn't deserve any further installments.
The creators of Gadar ought to refrain from tainting the original with underwhelming follow-ups.
It's best that Akshay Kumar and the cast avoid doing another Housefull sequel in light of the film's enormous flop and harsh criticism for its outdated and misogynistic vocabulary and screenplay.
