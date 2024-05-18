Top 10 Bollywood movies about betrayal that shocked everyone
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 18, 2024
Baahubali, a loyal servant Katappa who follows orders and has to kill the prince that he raised himself.
The betrayal of Siddhant Karnik in Animal to his boss and the father of Ranivaj was paid off with a revenge.
Ugly follow a corrupt cop, Rahul Bhatt, who betrays colleagues and a kidnapped girl.
Shah Rukh Khan seeks revenge by deceiving and falling in love with his enemy's daughter in Baazigar.
Kajol tries to protect her lover, the real killer, while framed for her husband's murder in Gupt.
Aamir Khan playing the role of a blind terrorist falls in love a tourist unaware of his true identity in Fanaa.
Khakee, Aishwarya Rai's undercover cop role clashes with her loyalty to a friend who's a gangster.
Saif Ali Khan's love is secretly married to a gangster in Ek Haseena Thi.
Gangster follows Emraan Hashmi falls for a gangster's mistress who traps him.
Fida sees Kareena Kapoor's love interest cons her for money.
