Top 10 Bollywood movies that became oversees hits
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 18, 2024
Dangal tops the list with a staggering lifetime collection of 221.02 million USD.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Secret Superstar impressively amassed 124.14 million USD over its run.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected a substantial 74.4 million USD, showcasing its widespread appeal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
AndhaDhun enjoyed significant success with a lifetime collection of 48.78 million USD.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan achieved a lifetime total of 47.88 million USD.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
PK garnered a remarkable 47.2 million USD.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan also made an impressive mark, earning 46.57 million USD.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hindi Medium charmed audiences to the tune of 34.73 million USD.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoom 3 raked in 31.1 million USD during its theatrical run.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Animal concluded with a solid lifetime collection of 30.70 million USD.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Madgaon Express and other must-watch comedy movies to watch on Prime Video
Find Out More