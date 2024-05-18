Top 10 Bollywood movies that became oversees hits

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2024

Dangal tops the list with a staggering lifetime collection of 221.02 million USD.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Secret Superstar impressively amassed 124.14 million USD over its run.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected a substantial 74.4 million USD, showcasing its widespread appeal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AndhaDhun enjoyed significant success with a lifetime collection of 48.78 million USD.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan achieved a lifetime total of 47.88 million USD.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK garnered a remarkable 47.2 million USD.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan also made an impressive mark, earning 46.57 million USD.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hindi Medium charmed audiences to the tune of 34.73 million USD.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoom 3 raked in 31.1 million USD during its theatrical run.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal concluded with a solid lifetime collection of 30.70 million USD.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Madgaon Express and other must-watch comedy movies to watch on Prime Video

 

 Find Out More