Top 10 Bollywood movies that made History
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
Mughal-E-Azam: It took nine years to make and was the most expensive movie ever made at the time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mother India was the first Indian film to receive a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sholay: A cult favorite, this movie was a smash hit that shattered all box office records.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilwale Dhulhania Le Jayenge: Playing for more than two decades in Indian theaters, it was the longest-running film in Indian history.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lagaan, was the third Indian film to get an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Picture.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Swades: This film examined the themes of social responsibility and rural development in India. It was a unique jewel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: In spite of the COVID-19 outbreak, it became the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2020.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Name Is Khan: It was the first Indian movie that Fox Searchlight Pictures, a Hollywood studio, distributed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3 Idiots: This comedy-drama embraced camaraderie and nonconformist thought throughout the college years. Up until 2013, it was the highest-grossing Indian movie ever.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The moving story of a coach's quest to guide the Indian Women's National Hockey Team to triumph was told in the movie Chak De! India. It was based on actual Commonwealth Games events from 2002.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Sci-fi Korean Dramas on Netflix and more OTT to live out your fantasy dream
Find Out More