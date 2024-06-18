Top 10 Bollywood movies that will give you a taste of Indian weddings

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2024

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan revolves around the challenges faced during a wedding when the groom is discovered to have erectile dysfunction.

Veere Di Wedding follows four friends navigating personal dramas and relationships while preparing for a grand wedding.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is set around a comedic battle between bromance and romance during wedding preparations.

Shaandaar is the story of a wedding planner and a sleepless girl who find romance amidst a lavish wedding.

2 States, a Punjabi boy and a Tamil girl strive to marry against their families' cultural opposition, highlighting interfaith love.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, a lively girl and a carefree boy from different backgrounds fall in love, leading to chaotic wedding adventures.

Tanu Weds Manu, an unconventional and chaotic relationship between Manu and Tanu culminates in a quirky Indian wedding.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan follows a man who falls for his brother's chosen bride amidst wedding chaos, leading to a rom-com.

Band Baaja Baaraat follows two wedding planners fall in love while managing grand wedding events, blending business with romance.

Vivah, an arranged marriage faces a severe test when a fire accident changes the couple's lives.

