Top 10 Bollywood movies that will give you a taste of Indian weddings
Nishant
| Jun 18, 2024
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan revolves around the challenges faced during a wedding when the groom is discovered to have erectile dysfunction.
Veere Di Wedding follows four friends navigating personal dramas and relationships while preparing for a grand wedding.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is set around a comedic battle between bromance and romance during wedding preparations.
Shaandaar is the story of a wedding planner and a sleepless girl who find romance amidst a lavish wedding.
2 States, a Punjabi boy and a Tamil girl strive to marry against their families' cultural opposition, highlighting interfaith love.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, a lively girl and a carefree boy from different backgrounds fall in love, leading to chaotic wedding adventures.
Tanu Weds Manu, an unconventional and chaotic relationship between Manu and Tanu culminates in a quirky Indian wedding.
Mere Brother Ki Dulhan follows a man who falls for his brother's chosen bride amidst wedding chaos, leading to a rom-com.
Band Baaja Baaraat follows two wedding planners fall in love while managing grand wedding events, blending business with romance.
Vivah, an arranged marriage faces a severe test when a fire accident changes the couple's lives.
